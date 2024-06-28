Della Coffee
Beverages
- Drip Coffee
classic drip made with our rotating list of single-origin coffees$3.50
- Espresso
espresso (2 oz)$4.00
- Americano
espresso with hot water$4.25
- Macchiato
espresso marked with foamed milk$4.50
- Cortado
espresso with equal parts steamed milk$4.50
- Cappuccino
espresso with one part steamed milk and one part foam$5.00
- Flat White
espresso with two parts steamed milk$5.00
- Latte
espresso with four parts steamed milk$5.00
- Vanilla Latte
latte made with our housemade organic vanilla bean syrup$6.00
- Mocha Latte
latte made with our housemade organic mocha syrup$6.00
- Lavender Latte
latte made with our housemade organic lavender syrup$6.00
- Caramel Latte
latte made with our housemade organic caramel syrup$6.00
- Matcha Latte
organic matcha with milk$6.00
- Chai Latte
masala chai with milk$6.00
- Pour Over
hand-poured drip made with your choice of available single-origin coffees$7.00
- Drinking Chocolate
organic mocha and milk$5.00
- Hot Tea
organic tea steeped in hot water$5.00
- Iced Tea
organic black tea$4.00
- Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
organic herbal tea$4.00
- Cold Brew
blend of three single-origin coffees, steeped overnight for a perfectly balanced flavor, body, and acidity$5.00
- Cold Brew Shandy
cold brew and lemonade$5.00
- Lemonade
housemade honey lemonade$4.00
- Texas Sun
lemonade infused with lavender and butterfly pea flower$5.00
- Milktado Seasonal
classic cortado made with our seasonal milk infusion$5.50
Pastries
- Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookie
belgian chocolate, pistachio, matcha$4.00
- Monster Cookie (GF)
oats, peanut butter, belgian chocolate, unreal chocolate candy$5.00
- Espresso Fudge Brownie (GF)
belgian chocolate, cacao, espresso$5.00
- Lemon Olive Oil Cake
lemon, olive oil, sourdough$4.00
- Croissant (Butter)
flaky and delicious classic croissant made with french butter and french flour$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Croissant (Chocolate)
classic croissant made with french butter, french flour and belgian chocolate$8.00
- Croissant (Almond)
classic croissant made with french butter, french flour and filled with almond goodness$9.00
- Hand Pies
flaky sourdough pastry, seasonal filing (choose savory or sweet)$10.00
- Sausage Roll
local beef jalapeno sausage wrapped in sourdough butter pastry$7.50
- Sourdough Cinnamon Roll
cinnamon, pecan, cream cheese icing$8.00
- Avocado Toast
avocado, garlic chili oil, pickled radish, pepitas, herbed goat cheese, micro greens, sourdough$12.00
- Sourdough English Muffin
served with seasonal fruit compote and earl grey butter$5.00
- Macarons (2 pack)
classic macarons, seasonal flavors$5.00
Tacos
Sandos
Grab N' Go
- Chia Pudding
chia seeds, coconut milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, seasonal fruit compote, salt$6.50
- Overnight Oats
sprouted rolled oats, coconut milk, honey, vanilla, chia seeds, housemade granola (dried fruit & nuts), salt$6.50
- Rishi Sparkling Botanical
Discover a new way to enjoy your tea! Rishi Tea & Botanicals is excited to offer our assortment of sparkling teas, brewed with delicious and unique ingredients, zero sugar and refreshing bubbles sure to bring a new dimension to your tea experience. Enjoy these drinks as an alternative to alcoholic cocktails or sugary sodas while still feeling refreshed. Perfect for chilling out on a summer day or relaxing at the end of a day, our carbonated teas are filled with fragrant flavors you won’t find anywhere else.$5.00
- Richard's Sparkling Rainwater
The best-tasting water comes straight from the sky. Rain is naturally clean-as-a whistle. Cleaner than the strictest standards for bottled water. No need for harsh chemicals, ever. No chlorine, no added fluoride, no PFAS, no BPAs, no microplastics. No nothin’.$3.00
- Richard's Still Rainwater
The best-tasting water comes straight from the sky. Rain is naturally clean-as-a whistle. Cleaner than the strictest standards for bottled water. No need for harsh chemicals, ever. No chlorine, no added fluoride, no PFAS, no BPAs, no microplastics. No nothin’.$3.00
- LMNT Single
LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet.$2.00
- LMNT Sparkling
LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet.$5.00
- Mill-King Chocolate Milk
Cow's Milk, Organic Raw Cacao Powder, Organic Raw Agave Nectar$3.00
- Mill-king Whole Milk
Low Temp Pasteurized Cow's Milk$9.00
- Minor Figures Oat Milk
barista oat milk$6.00
- Cold Brew Btl
blend of three single-origin coffees, steeped overnight for a perfectly balanced flavor, body, and acidity (1 liter) *return bottle for deposit discount$18.00
- Rawr Bar
Premium PLANT BASED, PROTEIN PACKED bar made with HIGH QUALITY, ORGANIC ingredients designed to FUEL your #BOLDPURSUIT in life.$3.50
- Elements Chocolate
organic raw cacao butter, organic raw cacao powder, raw honey, blend of pure essential oils, superfoods$7.00
- Barrio Chocolate Bar
cocoa nibs, cocoa butter, cane sugar, date sugar, sunflower lecithin$3.00
- Unreal Chocolates
milk chocolate, organic cane sugar, gum acacia, turmeric, beet juice, spirulina extract, red radish juice, organic tapioca syrup, carnauba wax$3.00
- Date Better Snacks
Your dating game just got an upgrade. Medjools are the pinnacle of dates because of their rich caramel texture. Full of fiber, potassium, B-family vitamins, magnesium and calcium-just to name a few. Ditch those one-night snacks, we promise health and happiness in every single bite.$7.00
- Deux Cookie Dough
Not your average Cookie Dough: Vegan and Gluten-Free Clean Ingredients Enhanced with Vitamins & Supplements No Preservatives No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Sweeteners Lower Sugar and Carbs$6.00
Merchandise
- Della Sticker
support local - stick it, rep it, flaunt it$2.00
- Della Coffee Mug
support local - sip it, rep it, flaunt it$10.00
- Della Beanie
support local and look awesome$20.00
- Della Hat
support local and look incredible$25.00
- Della T-Shirt
support local and look amazing$20.00
- Sardihna Sardines
On the outside they are fun and modern. Inside, they are delicious and prepared according to traditional methods. Traditional Portuguese recipes served with great creativity and good mood. Designers and advertisers in tune with those who, for many years, have been making delicious sardines recipes by hand. This is the main secret of our cans and what makes our brand a success story and highly appreciated both in Portugal and beyond.$8.00
- Chili Crisp
Mama Teav's Hot Garlic: A wholesome mixture of fire-roasted, sun-dried Cambodian chilis and organic California garlic all swimming in Salute Santé!® cold-pressed grapeseed oil. Perfect for spice-lovers!!!$16.00
- EVOO Drizzle
Graza: made for eating, never heating$20.00
- EVOO Sizzle
Graza: use it every day, in every way$16.00
- LMNT Box
LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet. This box contains 30 single-serve drink mix packets.$45.00
- Coffee Beans
El Pinar, Pacamara - El Salvador: This coffee is complex; the sweetness is deep, and there are many tropical fruit tones to explore. The natural process grants an enticing fermentiness to the profile.$18.00
- Coffee Single Serve
Finca Pocitos - Steeped Coffee Brown Sugar, Blackberry, Semi-sweet. COFFEE ON-THE-GO, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!$21.00
- Fellow Carter Move Mug
We never understood why to-go tumblers made design decisions that compromised the coffee drinking experience. The senses–taste, smell, and touch–were ignored, while durability and extreme heat retention were prioritized. Why not both? Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go.$30.00
- Fellow Carter "Morning Coffee" Special
Simple pleasures of mornings and the calm ambiance of enjoying basic breakfast with a necessary cup of coffee inspired Eugene Kim’s Artist Series Carter. The design aims to capture this universal experience in a way that’s easily relatable and enjoyable to everyone—hence the image of a cat savoring coffee alongside toast with jam. Each mug is a limited edition with royalties going directly to the artist. Collect a thoughtful and unique addition to your routine, lovingly customized and designed for uncompromised coffee wherever you go.$40.00
- Eight Cup Classic CHEMEX
CHEMEX® delivers the purest flavor experience Simple to use, with a timeless and elegant design. High quality materials matter, our pure borosilicate glass imparts no flavors or chemicals into your coffee.$35.00
- Stagg Ekg Pro Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Pro, is a game-changing evolution to our signature pour-over kettle. With fully customizable brew settings, precision temperature and pouring control, and access to powerful updates over WiFi, it’s time to go Pro.$180.00
