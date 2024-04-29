Della Coffee
Beverages
- Drip Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00+
- Iced Tea (Black Tea)$4.00+
- Americano$4.25+
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cortado$4.50
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Drinking Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Latte$5.00+
- Matcha Latte$6.00
- Chai Latte$6.00
- Mocha Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Pour Over$7.00
Cappuccino
Beverage Requests
Please select up to 4
Milk Options
Syrups /Add-ons
Beverage Mods
Pastries
Grab N' Go
Lunch
Della Location and Hours
(713) 231-0241
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM