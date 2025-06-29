Della Coffee
Coffee
Drip
classic drip made with our rotating list of single-origin coffees$3.50
Espresso
double espresso$4.00
Americano
espresso with hot water$4.25
Cortado
espresso with equal parts steamed milk$4.50
Cappuccino
equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam$5.00
Flat White
espresso with two parts steamed milk$5.00
Latte
espresso with four parts steamed milk$5.00
Pour Over
hand-poured drip made with your choice of available single-origin coffees$7.00
Cold Brew
blend of three single-origin coffees, steeped overnight for a perfectly balanced flavor, body, and acidity$5.00
Not Coffee
Matcha Latte
organic matcha with milk$6.00
Sakura Matcha
organic matcha with our housemade organic strawberry and cherry blossom syrup$7.00
Chai Latte
masala chai with milk$6.00
Drinking Chocolate
organic mocha and milk$5.00
Hot Tea
organic tea steeped in hot water$5.00
Iced Tea
organic black tea$4.00
Lemonade
housemade honey lemonade$4.00
Seasonal
Cafe Della
citrus vanilla flat white$6.00
Fireside Chat
maple, vanilla, smoked sea salt, toasted marshmallow$6.00
Milktado
classic cortado made with our seasonal milk infusion$5.50
Camaguey With Me
cold brew, guava, vanilla cold foam$8.00
Cold Brew Shandy
cold brew, lemonade$5.00
Texas Sun
lemonade, lavender, butterfly pea flower$5.50
Pastries
Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookie
belgian chocolate, pistachio, matcha$4.50
Monster Cookie (GF)
sprouted oats, peanut butter, belgian chocolate, unreal chocolate candy$5.00
Macarons (2 pack) (GF)
classic macarons, seasonal flavors$5.00
Espresso Fudge Brownie (GF)
belgian chocolate, cacao, espresso$6.00
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
lemon, olive oil, sourdough$4.00
Banana Bread
banana, chocolate chip, pecan, sourdough$4.00
Pineapple Cream
pineapple sourdough cake topped with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting$6.00
Sourdough English Muffin
served with seasonal fruit compote and earl grey butter$5.00
Sourdough Cinnamon Roll
cinnamon, pecan, cream cheese icing$8.00
Croissant
flaky and delicious classic croissant made with french butter and french flour$6.00
Croissant (Guava & Cream Cheese)
croissant with guava, cream cheese, and pistachio$8.00
Hand Pies
flaky sourdough pastry, seasonal filing (choose savory or sweet)$10.00
Sausage Roll
local grass-fed beef sausage wrapped in sourdough butter pastry$7.50
Avocado Toast
avocado, garlic chili oil, pickled radish, pepitas, herbed goat cheese, micro greens, sourdough$12.00
Sandos
Salads
Soups
Grab N' Go
Della Bottled Latte
Classic and seasonal flavors served bottled, chilled, and ready-to-go$7.00
Chia Pudding
chia seeds, coconut milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, seasonal fruit compote, sea salt$6.50
Overnight Oats
sprouted rolled oats, coconut milk, honey, vanilla, chia seeds, housemade granola (dried fruit & nuts), salt$6.50
Protein Box
Assorted meats, cheeses, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit (GF)$8.00
Rishi Sparkling Botanical
Discover a new way to enjoy your tea! Rishi Tea & Botanicals is excited to offer our assortment of sparkling teas, brewed with delicious and unique ingredients, zero sugar and refreshing bubbles sure to bring a new dimension to your tea experience. Enjoy these drinks as an alternative to alcoholic cocktails or sugary sodas while still feeling refreshed. Perfect for chilling out on a summer day or relaxing at the end of a day, our carbonated teas are filled with fragrant flavors you won’t find anywhere else.$5.00
Dram Sparkling Botanical
Truly natural herbal sparkling seltzer waters are made from whole organic plants, are gluten-free, and do not contain so-called “Natural Flavors” (which can contain synthetic chemical flavoring even when labeled as “natural”). Our source water is PFAS free (no forever chemicals) and our cans are BPA-NI (known as BPA free).$5.00
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater
The best-tasting water comes straight from the sky. Rain is naturally clean-as-a whistle. Cleaner than the strictest standards for bottled water. No need for harsh chemicals, ever. No chlorine, no added fluoride, no PFAS, no BPAs, no microplastics. No nothin’.$3.00
Richard's Still Rainwater
The best-tasting water comes straight from the sky. Rain is naturally clean-as-a whistle. Cleaner than the strictest standards for bottled water. No need for harsh chemicals, ever. No chlorine, no added fluoride, no PFAS, no BPAs, no microplastics. No nothin’.$3.00
LMNT Sparkling
LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet.$5.00
LMNT Single
LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet.$2.00
Mill-King Chocolate Milk
Cow's Milk, Organic Raw Cacao Powder, Organic Raw Agave Nectar$3.00
Rawr Bar
Premium PLANT BASED, PROTEIN PACKED bar made with HIGH QUALITY, ORGANIC ingredients designed to FUEL your #BOLDPURSUIT in life.$3.50
Askinosie Chocolate Bar
Award-winning craft chocolate offerings made with cocoa beans ethically sourced from smallholder farmer partners across the globe$9.00
Itty Bars
Award-winning craft chocolate offerings made with cocoa beans ethically sourced from smallholder farmer partners across the globe$1.50
Unreal Milk Chocolate Gems
All Natural Milk Chocolate Gems - 5 oz$7.00
Date Better Snacks
Your dating game just got an upgrade. Medjools are the pinnacle of dates because of their rich caramel texture. Full of fiber, potassium, B-family vitamins, magnesium and calcium-just to name a few. Ditch those one-night snacks, we promise health and happiness in every single bite.$7.00
Raaka Functional Chocolate
Our blend of cordyceps & chaga mushrooms, yerba mate tea, moringa, schisandra berry, rhodiola root, cinnamon bark and transparently traded Ugandan cacao all come together to put a little pep in your step. Take a bite and you'll feel like anything is possible.$5.00
Lou Whistle
Molasses Pecan Chew Covered in Dark Chocolate$4.00
Danks Beef Jerky
In this bag is a one-of-a-kind Danksperience.* Our small batch process is the product of pure beef passion that provides you with the most unique of flavors. I guarantee this will change the way you eat jerky. It's sure to have you saying, "Thanks Danks." Sugar Free. Gluten Free. GMO Free. Nitrate Free. No Artificial Flavors. No Liquid Smoke.$12.00
Provisions
Della Pickles
House-Pickled Local Veg$14.00
Della Cookie Dough$14.00
Della Compote$6.00
Coffee Beans$18.00
Soul Chai Canister
Our original, black tea masala chai blend is the stuff your mugs dream about when they sleep in your cupboards at night~ It’s Bold, spicy-sweet & soul-warming! Each 2.8oz tin is infinitely recyclable & holds an impressive 40+ servings. Vegan & Gluten-free Ingredients - Black tea, organic spices: ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves.$20.00
LMNT Box
LMNT is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet. This box contains 30 single-serve drink mix packets.$45.00
Chill Country Gummies$12.00
Oil Roller$21.00
Sardihna Sardines
On the outside they are fun and modern. Inside, they are delicious and prepared according to traditional methods. Traditional Portuguese recipes served with great creativity and good mood. Designers and advertisers in tune with those who, for many years, have been making delicious sardines recipes by hand. This is the main secret of our cans and what makes our brand a success story and highly appreciated both in Portugal and beyond.$8.00
Masa Tortilla Chips
MASA Traditional Tortilla Chips are crafted with just three pure ingredients: organic corn, 100% grass-fed beef tallow, and sea salt. That’s it—no vegetable oils, no artificial ingredients, just authentic flavor and quality you can trust.$12.00
Chili Crisp
Mama Teav's Hot Garlic: A wholesome mixture of fire-roasted, sun-dried Cambodian chilis and organic California garlic all swimming in Salute Santé!® cold-pressed grapeseed oil. Perfect for spice-lovers!!!$16.00
EVOO Drizzle
Graza: made for eating, never heating$20.00
Mill-King Whole Milk
Low Temp Pasteurized Cow's Milk$9.00
Minor Figures Oat Milk
barista oat milk$6.00
Local Honey
local honey (8 oz/jar )$10.00
Local Honeycomb
local honeycomb (5 oz)$5.00
Merchandise
Della Sticker
support local - stick it, rep it, flaunt it$2.00
Della Coffee Mug
support local - sip it, rep it, flaunt it$10.00
Della Hat
support local and look incredible$25.00
Della T-Shirt
support local and look amazing$15.00
Fellow Carter Move Mug
We never understood why to-go tumblers made design decisions that compromised the coffee drinking experience. The senses–taste, smell, and touch–were ignored, while durability and extreme heat retention were prioritized. Why not both? Meet Carter Move Mug, a travel mug finally worthy of the coffee inside. Designed to amplify the senses and engineered to fit your travel needs with a snap-in splash guard and slim width, you can now enjoy coffee at its fullest on-the-go.$30.00
Origami Dripper Set
Made with high density clay, the Origami has excellent heat retaining properties. When used with the conical filter, the 20 folds encourages faster brew time by enabling faster airflow. *This set includes the dripper, holder and filters.$40.00