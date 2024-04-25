Della Coffee
Beverages
- Drip Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00+
- Iced Tea (Black Tea)$4.00+
- Americano$4.25+
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cortado$4.50
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Drinking Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Cold Brew$5.00+
- Latte$5.00+
- Matcha Latte$6.00
- Chai Latte$6.00
- Mocha Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Pour Over$7.00
Pastries
- Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Brownie (GF)$4.00
- Lemon Olive Oil Cake$4.00
- Croissant (Butter)$6.00
- Croissant (Chocolate)$8.00Out of stock
- Croissant (Almond)$9.00
- Hand Pies$10.00
- Sausage Roll$7.00
- Cinnamon Roll$8.00
- Avocado Toast$10.00
- English Muffin w/Sour Cherry Compote + Earl Grey Butter$6.00
