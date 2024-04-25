Fresh, Local & Elevated
Welcome to Della
Della Coffee is a local café situated in the heart of the historic Montrose neighborhood. It is well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere that greets guests with open arms. With friendly staff and a tempting menu, it is an ideal place to relax and enjoy a delicious meal. No matter if you're catching up with friends over a quick lunch or savoring a peaceful moment alone, Della has something for everyone with its diverse offerings. The café uses high-quality local ingredients and prepares them with care in a laid-back setting, resulting in unique culinary delights. Della Coffee is more than just a café; it's a sanctuary for coffee lovers and foodies alike. Join us and let us become your new favorite spot in the neighborhood.
Della Rewards
What the locals are saying...
Right down the street home our home and have been waiting for them to open. My husband has the cold brew and I had a chai latte, they were delicious!! I also had the lemon olive oil loaf that was also amazing! They make all foods and pastries in house! Their milk is bought from a Texas farm and really make the coffee taste it’s best!
Amazing coffee + service + sourdough cinnamon rolls + vibe!!!! Huge bonus that there is easy parking!!
I'm *always* on the lookout for coffee shops that prioritize my health and wellness, and this is the BEST coffee shop in Houston! They have scratch-made sourdough pastries (SWOON!), thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, house-made syrups for their craft coffee, AND they're seed oil free, which is so important to me!! I love a coffee shop that has food, and it's the best cafe in Houston! Seriously, everything is so well thought out and delicious! I can't recommend enough! It's definitely one of the best coffee shops in Montrose in Houston TX! It's a must try!